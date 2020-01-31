Israeli police attack worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police injured 10 worshippers and detained three others after storming Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque Friday morning, an official said.

POLICE SHOT METAL BULLETS

The Israeli police forced their way into the mosque and shot rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshipers, the official with Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an organization responsible for overseeing the city’s Islamic and Christian sites, told Anadolu Agency.

This is the third Friday in a row that Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked worshippers after morning prayer.

Sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, Jerusalem is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which for Muslims represents the world's third holiest site. Jews refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times.