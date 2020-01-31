taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9821
Euro
6.601
Altın
1579.62
Borsa
119582.92
Gram Altın
304.035
Bitcoin
55760.71

Israeli police attack worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Palestinians perform morning prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to affirm their devotion to it and their refusal to the Israeli incursions.

AA | 31.01.2020 - 13:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli police injured 10 worshippers and detained three others after storming Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque Friday morning, an official said.

POLICE SHOT METAL BULLETS

The Israeli police forced their way into the mosque and shot rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshipers, the official with Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an organization responsible for overseeing the city’s Islamic and Christian sites, told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli police attack worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

This is the third Friday in a row that Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked worshippers after morning prayer.

Sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, Jerusalem is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which for Muslims represents the world's third holiest site. Jews refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK’s Johnson looks forward to leave the EU
The UK will leave the EU Friday evening and a transition period that will end on Dec. 31, 2020, will kick in simultaneously.
US sees coronavirus outbreak as opportunity
"I think the outbreak will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America", US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.
Death toll rises to 213 in coronavirus outbreak
The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting Thursday and declared the outbreak an international emergency.
WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus spreads
The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after an emergency committee reconvened Thursday in Geneva.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis cezası vardı, kaldırıldı

Ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis cezası vardı, kaldırıldı

251
Metin Özkan ile Necdet Saraç'ın canlı yayın kavgası

Metin Özkan ile Necdet Saraç'ın canlı yayın kavgası

297
Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun mesaisi başladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun mesaisi başladı

576
Elon Musk'ın serveti 36 milyar dolara yükseldi

Elon Musk'ın serveti 36 milyar dolara yükseldi

46
Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na deprem vergisi yanıtı

Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na deprem vergisi yanıtı

308
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu toplandı

Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu toplandı

101
Çin kendi üretimi maskeleri Türkiye’den geri satın alıyor

Çin kendi üretimi maskeleri Türkiye’den geri satın alıyor

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir