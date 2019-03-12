taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4568
Euro
6.15865
Altın
1296.865
Borsa
101332.09
Gram Altın
227.735

Israeli police attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa

Israeli police arrested five people from inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

AA | 12.03.2019 - 16:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces closed the gates of East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque amid clashes with Palestinians, according to a Palestinian official on Tuesday.

"Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed the Al-Aqsa compound and assaulted a number of religious figures,” Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordan-run organization responsible for overseeing the city's Islamic sites, said in a statement.

NO COMMENT FROM ISRAELI AUTHORITIES

He said Al-Aqsa mosque director Sheikh Omar Kiswani and Sheikh Wasef al-Bakri, the acting supreme judge of the Islamic Courts of Jerusalem, were among those attacked by Israeli police. He said Israeli forces attacked with batons dozens of Muslim worshippers near the Dome of the Rock mosque in the compound. "At least five Palestinians were arrested and taken into custody for investigation," al-Dibs said.

Israeli police attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem since last month, when Israeli police briefly sealed the Al-Aqsa compound’s Al-Rahma Gate, located adjacent to the eastern wall of the Old City, sparking angry Palestinian demonstrations.

Israeli police attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa

In the weeks since, the Israeli authorities have banned scores of Palestinians -- including religious officials -- from entering the Al-Aqsa, which for Muslims represents the world’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TV8 teklifiyle gündem olan Turkven'in ilginç hikayesi

TV8 teklifiyle gündem olan Turkven'in ilginç hikayesi

89
Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

118
Bedelli fiyatı yurt dışındakilere fazla gelebilir

Bedelli fiyatı yurt dışındakilere fazla gelebilir

426
Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

60
Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

60
Beşiktaş Karius'u gönderme kararı aldı

Beşiktaş Karius'u gönderme kararı aldı

44
Süleyman Demirel'in anıt mezarında sona yaklaşıldı

Süleyman Demirel'in anıt mezarında sona yaklaşıldı

245
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir