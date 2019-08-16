taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli police kill Palestinian man

According to Palestinian Health officials, Israeli police opened fire at 3 Palestinian men.

AA | 16.08.2019 - 08:52..
A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday in Jerusalem, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the ministry, said that the Israeli police opened fire at the Palestinian men, injuring at least three. The ministry further said while one of the Palestinian died of his wounds, the situation of the second was not known, as he was taken away by the Israeli forces. The third Palestinian who was shot at in the thigh, was taken to a Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem.

ALL ENTRIES WERE CLOSED TO THE OLD CITY FOLLOWING THE ATTACK

Israeli media claimed that an Israeli police officer had come under a stabbing attack and was wounded in his upper body. Israeli police said the two Palestinian attackers were juvenile. They said that one more person, who was in the vicinity, was shot and evacuated to hospital.

Israeli police kill Palestinian man

Israeli police are constantly present at all the gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which they closed after the alleged stabbing attack and prevented Muslims from entering it for the evening prayer.

