Israeli police use excessive force over ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli police on Thursday detained 30 religious Jews after they staged demonstrations in West Jerusalem against compulsory military service.

According to a police statement, the arrests were carried out after “scores of protesters blocked roads and traffic, undermining security”.





Authorities deployed water cannon and horse-mounted officers to control the protesters.

Footage of the protest showed police using quite brutal tactics to get control of the situation.

At least 30 men were detained, following scuffles.

All Israelis must perform compulsory military service at the age of 18.

Under current Israeli law, however, religious Jews -- who ostensibly engage in “full-time religious studies” -- are exempted from serving.