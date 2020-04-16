taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli president gives gov't formation duty to Knesset

Earlier, the leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz failed to form an emergency government with the Likud party's leader and outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin announced on Thursday that he will return the government mandate's formation to the Knesset -- the Israeli parliament.

EMERGENCY GOVERNMENT FAILED TO BE FORMED

Rivlin wrote on Twitter that he informed the Knesset speaker of his intention to mandate the Knesset to form the Israeli government.

"I hope that it will be possible for Knesset members to formulate a majority and avoid a fourth election campaign,” Rivlin said.

According to the Israeli law, the Knesset has a period of 21 days after asking one of the parliament members to form the government with a majority of 61 votes.

If no such Knesset member achieves to form the government, the 23rd Knesset will be dissolved on May 7 and a fourth round of elections will be declared.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany slams Trump’s decision on halting WHO funds
Trump has announced on Tuesday that he was going to halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organization of severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.
Merkel's party to delay leadership vote due to outbreak
The new leader will be in pole position to run as chancellor in the next federal election as Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term at the head of Europe’s biggest economy.
Russian, Iranian officials discuss anti-virus cooperation
Foreign ministers also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and Yemen, stressing the necessity of boosting the UN efforts to settle the conflicts.
Trump urges Congress to pass business fund
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.
