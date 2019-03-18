taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4678
Euro
6.2088
Altın
1305.705
Borsa
104039.13
Gram Altın
229.534

Israeli settler dies of wounds in West Bank attack

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack in West Bank on Sunday.

AA | 18.03.2019 - 12:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An Israeli settler died Monday of wounds he sustained in a shooting attack in the northern West Bank one day earlier, according to Israeli media.

The death toll brings to two settlers killed when a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier near the Ariel settlement before opening fire from his rifle on Israelis at a nearby bus station.

Israeli settler dies of wounds in West Bank attack

The Israeli army has launched a manhunt for the attacker.

On Monday, Israeli forces raided several homes and shops in the West Bank city of Salfit in the hunt for the shooter.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlber Ortaylı'ya göre Kürtler Çanakkale'de savaşmadı

İlber Ortaylı'ya göre Kürtler Çanakkale'de savaşmadı

544
Fransız siyasetçiden terörü destekleyen mesaj

Fransız siyasetçiden terörü destekleyen mesaj

74
Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Trabzonspor için kaldırımda bile uyurum

Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Trabzonspor için kaldırımda bile uyurum

53
Terörist Zülküf Gezen cezaevinde Öcalan için intihar etti

Terörist Zülküf Gezen cezaevinde Öcalan için intihar etti

298
Onur Büyüktopçu'ya şantaj yapan arkadaşı çıktı

Onur Büyüktopçu'ya şantaj yapan arkadaşı çıktı

13
CHP'li Battal İlgezdi partisini eleştirdi

CHP'li Battal İlgezdi partisini eleştirdi

89
Eşini öldürdü teslim oldu

Eşini öldürdü teslim oldu

99
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir