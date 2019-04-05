taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli settlers attack vehicles Palestinian

Jewish settlers block road linking Nablus, Jenin, local witnesses say.

AA | 05.04.2019 - 16:14
Jewish settlers on Friday closed a road in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and attacked Palestinian vehicles, according to witnesses.

ANOTHER ATTACK ON THE PALESTINIANS

“Dozens of settlers closed the road linking [the West Bank cities of] Nablus and Jenin,” one witness told Anadolu Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. “Settlers also hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the towns of Bizzariya and Burqa,” the witness added.

Israeli settlers attack vehicles Palestinian

The same witness went on to assert that the settlers had been accompanied by Israeli military personnel.

Israeli settlers attack vehicles Palestinian

According to Palestinian figures, more than 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settlers “outposts” (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank.

