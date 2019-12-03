taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli soldiers continue to arrest Palestinians illegally

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for so-called wanted Palestinians.

03.12.2019
Israeli forces have rounded up ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT'S ARREST CAMPAIGNS

In a statement the military released on Tuesday, it said the ten people were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

