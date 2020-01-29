taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli soldiers injure Palestinians during protests

Massive protests erupted in the West Bank after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 12:16..
The announcement of the long-awaited proposal on Palestine and Israel by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House was met with anger.

TROOPS FIRED PLASTIC BULLETS

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli soldiers intervened at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh with plastic bullets and tear gas grenades.

The statement said five people were injured by plastic bullets, three suffered burns and two were affected by the tear gas.

Israeli soldiers injure Palestinians during protests

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and gives Israel pretty much everything it has been demanding.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and Amman, Jordan in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

