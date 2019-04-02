taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli soldiers killed Palestinian near Ramallah

Palestinian shot multiple times by Israeli forces while driving his car in Qalandia refugee camp in occupied territory.

AA | 02.04.2019 - 14:58..
A Palestinian young man was martyred and two others injured by Israeli forces near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ONE DEAD TWO INJURED

Mohammad Edwan, 23, was shot multiple times by Israeli forces while driving his car in the Qalandia refugee camp southern Ramallah,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Palestinian victim was shot more than ten times by the forces who left him to bleed to death,” it added.

Israeli soldiers killed Palestinian near Ramallah

According to the ministry, two other Palestinians were injured after clashes erupted in the refugee camp. Dozens of Israeli forces stormed Qalandia checkpoint and other neighborhoods in Ramallah at dawn, triggering clashes with dozens of Palestinians.

