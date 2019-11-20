taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli warplanes hits dozens of targets in Syria

Israel has been launching attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian military, claiming that rockets have been fired from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights on its territory.

AA | 20.11.2019 - 11:41..
Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of military sites in Syria belonging to Iran and the Syrian regime, the Israeli army announced Wednesday.

"IN RESPONSE TO SYRIAN ROCKETS"

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on military targets of the Syrian Armed Forces and Iran’s Quds Force, including surface-to-air missiles, headquarters, weapons and military bases, Israeli Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement on his social media account.

Israeli warplanes hits dozens of targets in Syria WATCH

He added that the airstrikes were in response to rockets fired from Syria on Israeli territory Tuesday night.

