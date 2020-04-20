taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8928
Euro
7.4884
Altın
1676.64
Borsa
98934.78
Gram Altın
371.295
Bitcoin
49322.11

Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

Demonstrations are allowed under Israel’s coronavirus restrictions, as long as participants maintain distance from each other and wear face masks.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et
Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases.

"SAVE THE DEMOCRACY"

He is also negotiating a power-sharing deal with his rival Benny Gantz to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock after three inconclusive elections.

Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

Under the banner of “Save the Democracy,” protesters called on Gantz’s Blue and White party not to join in a coalition led by a premier charged with corruption.

Gantz has campaigned for clean government, but said that the coronavirus crisis has forced him to go back on his election pledge.

Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

A Reuters cameraman estimated that a few thousand demonstrators attended the rally in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square. Israeli media put the figure at about 2,000 people.

Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu

Israel has reported more than 13,000 coronavirus cases and 172 deaths. A partial lockdown has confined most Israelis to their homes, forced businesses to close and sent unemployment to about 26 percent. Some restrictions have been eased since Saturday.

İlginizi Çekebilir
New York City mayor slams Trump over the outbreak
Criticizing the relief package given to the city, Mayor De Blasio said: Are you telling New York City to drop dead?
Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the death toll approached 166,000 with nearly 624,000 recoveries.
US coronavirus death toll exceeds 40,000
According to the country's data, more than 67,000 people have recovered in the US.
Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows
The curve of deaths and infections has been flattening in Italy since the peak of the outbreak in March.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
175
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
153
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
200
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
136
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
69
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
40
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
267
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir