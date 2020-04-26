Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government

Thousands gathered Saturday in Tel Aviv to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu move to center power on the management of coronavirus.

DEATH TOLL NEARS 200

Protesters in Rabin Square rallied to reject Netanyahu’s attempt to place more power on the management of the virus in his hand, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Demonstrators obeyed social distance rules during the protest, the newspaper said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel crossed 15,000 and the death toll nears 200.