taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government

Protesters slam Netanyahu for the move to center power on the management of coronavirus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government

Thousands gathered Saturday in Tel Aviv to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu move to center power on the management of coronavirus.

DEATH TOLL NEARS 200

Protesters in Rabin Square rallied to reject Netanyahu’s attempt to place more power on the management of the virus in his hand, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government

Demonstrators obeyed social distance rules during the protest, the newspaper said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel crossed 15,000 and the death toll nears 200.

İlginizi Çekebilir
France reports drop in coronavirus fatalities
The country's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 26,384 in Italy
The government is expected to unveil its nationwide plan for the recovery phase by the end of the month, but each region continues to push in a different direction.
World’s air traffic drops by 90 percent
A snapshot released by an international aviation organization shows the massive drop in air traffic across European skies.
Contagion curves fall in worst-hit countries in Europe
According to the latest data, Europe sees hope in the decline in new infections.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
143
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
38
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
240
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
164
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
69
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
222
Berfu Yenenler doğum kilolarından kurtuldu
Berfu Yenenler doğum kilolarından kurtuldu
33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir