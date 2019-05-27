taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israelis rally against Netanyahu's immunity

Thousands of Israelis protesters amassed outside a museum in Israel for pro-democracy demonstrations organized by Israeli opposition parties.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 13:13..
Legislative steps that could grant Prime Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution have triggered a mass demonstration in Tel Aviv.

THE SUPREME COURT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER NETANYAHU MUST RESIGN

Demonstrators gathered outside Tel Aviv Museum late Saturday to protest moves by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partners to pass legislation to safeguard the prime minister from prosecution.

The mass rally was organized by Israeli opposition parties, who accuse Netanyahu of seeking to limit the Supreme Court's powers to prosecute him. In February, Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said he was considering charging Netanyahu on corruption and bribery in three different cases.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu's immunity

In office for a decade, Netanyahu won a record fifth term in the April 9 polls after his right-wing Likud party won 36 seats in Knesset (Israel’s parliament). He now has a deadline until May 29 to form a new government. If he manages to form a new government, Netanyahu will be the longest-serving leader in Israel's history.

Last week, a Likud member said Netanyahu may call for re-elections if no significant progress was made in coalition talks.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu's immunity

