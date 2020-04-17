taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel's coronavirus cases close to 13,000

Israeli Health Ministry reported 264 new infections in the past 24 hours, with the death toll at 148.

Israel's coronavirus cases close to 13,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 12,855, with 148 deaths, the country’s Health Ministry said Friday.

NEARLY 3,000 PATIENTS WERE RECOVERED

A total of 148 people have died and 264 more tested positive for the virus, while at least 182 people are in critical condition, said the ministry. Meanwhile, more than 2,967 have gone on to make a full recovery.

The government has taken several steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Israel's coronavirus cases close to 13,000

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have remained shut since March 15.

The capital Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

