Israel's coronavirus cases continue rising

The global death toll from the coronavirus has reached some 2,900, with more than 88,000 infected.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 10:14..
Israel's Health Ministry reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in the country to ten.

A ministry statement late Sunday said two people had been diagnosed with the disease after a trip to Italy.

THE COUNTRY HAD BANNED ENTRY OF FOREIGNERS

On Thursday, Israeli authorities imposed a ban on the entry of foreigners coming from Italy, where 34 people had died from the virus.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to very high.

