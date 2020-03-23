Israel's coronavirus cases reach 1,238

Israel confirmed 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country's total infections to 1,238, according to the health ministry.

24 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A statement by the ministry said 24 patients are in critical condition, while 37 have recovered from the virus.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.