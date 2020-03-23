taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel's coronavirus cases reach 1,238

The country has announced its first death from coronavirus on Friday.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 10:50..
Israel confirmed 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country's total infections to 1,238, according to the health ministry.

24 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A statement by the ministry said 24 patients are in critical condition, while 37 have recovered from the virus.

Israel's coronavirus cases reach 1,238

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Israel's coronavirus cases reach 1,238

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.

