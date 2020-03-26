taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 2,495

On Wednesday, Israel had confirmed its fifth death from the disease.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 12:21..
Israel's coronavirus infections have risen to 2,495 after 126 new cases were reported, according to the Health Ministry.

41 PEOPLE ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A statement by the ministry, cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, said 41 patients are in critical condition, while 66 have recovered from the virus so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the disease, including closing cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.

