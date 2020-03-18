taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 427

Israeli Health Ministry reported 90 new cases, 236 people hospitalized, 5 infected people in serious condition.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 11:35..
Israel confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 427, according to the Health Ministry.

GATHERINGS OVER 10 PEOPLE WERE BANNED

Five of the cases, who are currently receiving treatment, are in serious condition, the ministry said in a statement cited by Israel's Broadcasting Authority.

Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 427

Israel urged citizens to stay at home, shuttering cultural and recreational establishments as well as schools and universities and banning gatherings of over 10 people.

Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 427

The private sector sent home 70 percent of employees and the public sector is operating under a state of emergency.

