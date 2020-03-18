Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 427

Israel confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 427, according to the Health Ministry.

GATHERINGS OVER 10 PEOPLE WERE BANNED

Five of the cases, who are currently receiving treatment, are in serious condition, the ministry said in a statement cited by Israel's Broadcasting Authority.

Israel urged citizens to stay at home, shuttering cultural and recreational establishments as well as schools and universities and banning gatherings of over 10 people.

The private sector sent home 70 percent of employees and the public sector is operating under a state of emergency.