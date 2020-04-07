taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel's coronavirus cases top 9,000

Health Ministry reports 102 new cases, 2 deaths over past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is now above 9,000 and the death toll stands at 59, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

153 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The ministry said two people died and 102 more tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 9,006.

It said 153 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 683 have recovered so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

