taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7632
Euro
7.3929
Altın
1690.63
Borsa
96499.79
Gram Altın
367.992
Bitcoin
45517.44

Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110

Israel’s Health Ministry said that at least 1,689 have recovered so far.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 11,200, with 110 deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In the last 24 hours, seven people died and 90 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 11,235, including 181 who are in critical condition.

GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN 10 WERE BANNED

The government has taken a number of steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 in open or closed public areas.

Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany discusses to ease coronavirus restrictions
The discussion takes place as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors Italy, Spain, and France.
Turkey's economic turnover surges in February
Turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation, according to TurkStat.
Africa confirms 14,000 coronavirus cases
Hardest-hit country is South Africa with 2,028 cases and 25 deaths, says Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
South Korea to ship testing kits to US
South Korean companies have previously shipped test kits to US cities including Los Angeles but this would mark the first bulk order from the US federal government.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
1141
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
404
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
617
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
1014
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
219
İHA, Süleyman Soylu haberini geri çekti
İHA, Süleyman Soylu haberini geri çekti
234
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir