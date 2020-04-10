taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 92

The government has taken numerous measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has now topped 10,000, with a death toll of 92, the country’s Health Ministry said Friday.

164 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The ministry said six more people died and 127 more tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 10,095.

It said 164 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition while 1,061 have recovered.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country except those with Israeli residency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey sends medical aid to UK amid coronavirus fight
The aid package carried to the UK by Turkey includes protective masks and overalls.
US Vice President blocks health officials appearing on CNN, claims say
According to CNN, Mike Pence office blocked health officials in response to the network not airing entire White House briefings.
UK’s Johnson leaves intensive care
He was taken to hospital on Sunday and was moved to intensive care on Monday.
Global coronavirus cases top 1.6 million
The virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to US university Johns Hopkins.
