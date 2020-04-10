Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 92

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has now topped 10,000, with a death toll of 92, the country’s Health Ministry said Friday.

164 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The ministry said six more people died and 127 more tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 10,095.

It said 164 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition while 1,061 have recovered.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country except those with Israeli residency.