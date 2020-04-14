Israel's coronavirus deaths rise to 117

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 11,800, with 117 deaths, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

ONE DIED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

In the last 24 hours, one person died and 282 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 11,868, including 181 who are in critical condition. As many as 9,459 tests were administered during the said period.

The government has taken a number of steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks remain shut since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.