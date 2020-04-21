taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9663
Euro
7.5525
Altın
1692.38
Borsa
98006.79
Gram Altın
379.847
Bitcoin
47769.76

Israel’s death toll climbs to 181

According to the latest data from the country's ministry, 170 new cases bring the tally to 13,883.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Israel’s death toll climbs to 181

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 181 as four more people died, the country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said 170 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 13,883.

4,353 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

At least 142 of them are in critical condition, while 4,353 people have recovered.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Israel’s death toll climbs to 181

All businesses with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US seeks to buy 75 million barrels of oil for reserve
Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.
Trump suspends immigration into US
The announcement came amid criticism against the president and his administration for their alleged failure to tackle the global disease, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the country.
Oil prices drop below zero
Trump described a historic drop in oil prices as short-term and stemming from a financial squeeze, adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.
US records 40,585 deaths from coronavirus
More than 67,000 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
243
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
51
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
110
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
59
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
184
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
94
Kılıçdaroğlu, Meclis'e 23 Nisan çağrısı yaptı
Kılıçdaroğlu, Meclis'e 23 Nisan çağrısı yaptı
640
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir