Israel’s death toll climbs to 181

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 181 as four more people died, the country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said 170 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 13,883.

4,353 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

At least 142 of them are in critical condition, while 4,353 people have recovered.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people.

All businesses with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.