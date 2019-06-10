taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7691
Euro
6.5281
Altın
1329.16
Borsa
94266.38
Gram Altın
246.758

Istanbul mayoral candidates to meet in a live debate

The debate’s format will give each candidate equal time to answer the same questions.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 17:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Istanbul mayoral candidates to meet in a live debate

Turkey’s ruling and opposition party candidates for the coveted Istanbul mayor’s seat are set to meet this weekend in a live televised debate, party officials announced Monday.

PARTIES SIGNED AN AGREEMENT ON THE DEBATE

Binali Yıldırım, candidate of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, and Ekrem İmamoğlu, for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), will face off on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. (1800GMT), in a debate set to be aired live across multiple Turkish channels.

Istanbul mayoral candidates to meet in a live debate

Ekrem İmamoğlu

Veteran journalist Ismail Küçükkaya will serve as moderator.

Technical services for the live broadcast will be done by a joint technical team assigned by both parties “that does not belong to any TV channel,” he added.

Istanbul mayoral candidates to meet in a live debate

Binali Yıldırım

With input from the party leaders, the parties signed an agreement on the debate after two days of talks, said the AK Party and CHP officials.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

594
Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

365
İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

279
Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

367
Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

459
Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

782
İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

543
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir