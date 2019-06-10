Istanbul mayoral candidates to meet in a live debate

Turkey’s ruling and opposition party candidates for the coveted Istanbul mayor’s seat are set to meet this weekend in a live televised debate, party officials announced Monday.

PARTIES SIGNED AN AGREEMENT ON THE DEBATE

Binali Yıldırım, candidate of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, and Ekrem İmamoğlu, for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), will face off on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. (1800GMT), in a debate set to be aired live across multiple Turkish channels.

Veteran journalist Ismail Küçükkaya will serve as moderator.

Technical services for the live broadcast will be done by a joint technical team assigned by both parties “that does not belong to any TV channel,” he added.

With input from the party leaders, the parties signed an agreement on the debate after two days of talks, said the AK Party and CHP officials.