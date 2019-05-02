taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9666
Euro
6.6942
Altın
1271.24
Borsa
95003.52
Gram Altın
244.095

Istanbul poll results to be investigated by prosecutors

The Anadolu Public Prosecutor's Office has summoned 100 suspects who were responsible for ensuring security at polling stations.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 13:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday launched 32 different investigations for alleged irregularities in the March local elections, judicial sources said.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and its coalition partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) claimed there were irregularities in ballot counts and data entry in local elections in Istanbul especially in Maltepe, Ataşehir and Kadiköy districts.

Istanbul poll results to be investigated by prosecutors

So far, 10 people have been questioned by the prosecutors. Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose mayors, city council members, and other officials for the next five years.

Istanbul poll results to be investigated by prosecutors

Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has officially taken office as Istanbul mayor. However, his election still faces legal challenges from the AK Party.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

190
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

686
Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

54
Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

57
Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

62
Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

187
Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

63
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir