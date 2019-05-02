Istanbul poll results to be investigated by prosecutors

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday launched 32 different investigations for alleged irregularities in the March local elections, judicial sources said.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and its coalition partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) claimed there were irregularities in ballot counts and data entry in local elections in Istanbul especially in Maltepe, Ataşehir and Kadiköy districts.

So far, 10 people have been questioned by the prosecutors. Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose mayors, city council members, and other officials for the next five years.

Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has officially taken office as Istanbul mayor. However, his election still faces legal challenges from the AK Party.