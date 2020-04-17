taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italian football club donates medical masks to hospitals

Inter Milan said 200,000 already in Italy, 800,000 to be shipped in batches in the coming weeks.


  1. Haberler
  2. World
Inter Milan said Thursday that the club has donated masks to an Italian civil protection agency to help fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

"IN COLLABORATION WITH ITALIAN EMBASSY IN BEIJING"

''FC Internazionale Milano and Suning International have made a further donation of one million protective masks to the National Civil Protection Department,'' the Serie A football club said on its website. ''An initial 200,000 masks are already in Italy and in the process of being distributed to all Italian regions. The remaining masks will be shipped in batches in coming weeks, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Beijing.''

Italy became one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus, reporting 578 new deaths Thursday, bringing that number to 22,170.

