Italian government wins 2nd vote of confidence

The second vote of confidence was the final step needed for the coalition government to exercise its powers.

AA | 11.09.2019 - 10:14..
New coalition government can now exercise powers after getting support from senators

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s new coalition government on Sunday won a vote of confidence in the Senate.

"A NEW BEGINNING FOR ITALY"

Senators voted 169-133 in favor of the new coalition government formed by the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and center-left Democratic Party (PD). Five senators abstained.

Italian government wins 2nd vote of confidence

"A new beginning for Italy, a reforming season of revival and hope," Conte said on Twitter. "Constitution and respect of the institutions our compass, the interests of Italians our goal. At work with courage and determination," he added.

