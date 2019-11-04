taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7064
Euro
6.377
Altın
1512.68
Borsa
99280.08
Gram Altın
277.169
Bitcoin
52416.67

Italian gov’t allows rescue ship to disembark migrants

After a week stranded at seas with 88 migrants onboard, rescue ship Alan Kurdi belongs to German NGO Sea-Eye docked in the Italian port of Taranto on Sunday, following a deal among EU nations.

AA | 04.11.2019 - 10:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Italy on Sunday allowed a German rescue ship to disembark 88 irregular migrants on board in the Port of Taranto, local media reported.

Alan Kurdi, a vessel of German NGO Sea-Eye, had been stranded in the Mediterranean for more than a week.

MIGRANTS WERE TRANSFERRED TO THE AUTHORITIES

The migrants disembarked after Italian authorities allowed the vessel to dock at the Port of Taranto. After medical check, the migrants were transferred to the authorities.

In a statement, Italy’s Interior Ministry said that 21 irregular migrants will stay in Italy, 60 of them will be accepted by France and Germany, while Portugal will receive five, and Ireland two.

Italian gov’t allows rescue ship to disembark migrants

The vessels joined a long list of rescue ships which often found themselves unwelcome at the frontiers of Europe, especially under Italy’s previous government and its right-wing interior minister.

More than 39,000 irregular migrants and refugees have reached Europe by sea since the beginning of 2019. As many as 840 died at sea, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

At least 30,500 migrants died between 2014 and 2018 while making the treacherous journey to Europe, the IOM said in January.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

348
Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

96
ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

73
Kırmızı kategoride aranan Müsluh İke öldürüldü

Kırmızı kategoride aranan Müsluh İke öldürüldü

111
Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

79
Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

37
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, kayyum atamalarına karşı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, kayyum atamalarına karşı

234
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir