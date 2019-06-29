taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

Italian gov’t arrest rescue ship captain

Italian police arrested on Saturday the German captain of a migrant-rescue ship at the center of a standoff with the Italian government after she docked at the island port of Lampedusa.

REUTERS | 29.06.2019 - 17:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3, operated by German charity Sea-Watch, has been at sea for more than two weeks with 40 rescued Africans on board. The Africans were allowed to disembark and were taken to a reception center on the island.

ITALIAN LAW AGAINST MIGRANT-RESCUE SHIPS

After waiting in international waters for an invitation from Italy or an EU state to accept the ship, captain Carola Rackete decided this week to sail for the southern Italian island of Lampedusa but was blocked by Italian government vessels. But in the early hours of Saturday morning, Rackete entered the port where the ship docked amid a heavy police presence.

Italian gov’t arrest rescue ship captain

Live television video showed the 31-year old German being taken off Sea-Watch 3 by tax police and driven away amid applause and barracking from bystanders gathered at the port.

Italian gov’t arrest rescue ship captain

She has been arrested for “resisting a war ship”, a charge which, according to media reports, carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Italian gov’t arrest rescue ship captain

Italy’s right-wing interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who is taking a tough line against migrant rescue ships, previously said he would only allow Rackete to dock when other European Union states agree to immediately take the migrants.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Trump, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Trump, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

283
Libya'da Hafter'den Türkiye'ye tehdit dolu açıklama

Libya'da Hafter'den Türkiye'ye tehdit dolu açıklama

450
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan Esenler ve Harem Otogarı açıklaması

Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan Esenler ve Harem Otogarı açıklaması

261
Abdullah Gül, Saadet Partisi'nin etkinliğinde

Abdullah Gül, Saadet Partisi'nin etkinliğinde

234
Kredi kartı faizleri indirildi

Kredi kartı faizleri indirildi

92
Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeleri kendilerine zam yaptı

Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeleri kendilerine zam yaptı

860
Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu istemeyen İSPARK müdürü istifa etti

Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu istemeyen İSPARK müdürü istifa etti

479
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir