Italian gov't shuts ports to all irregular migrants

The four-way decision says Italy, which has been under emergency for seven weeks, will remain shut until further notice.

  World
  2. World
Italy closed its ports to irregular migrants saved by NGOs in the Mediterranean in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to media reports.

A legal decision adopted late Tuesday by the health, interior, foreign and transportation ministers closes ports to those saved beyond the Italian search and rescue region in the Mediterranean.

ITALY HAS REPORTED 17,669 FATALITIES RESULTING FROM THE VIRUS

The Alan Kurdi rescue vessel, named after a toddler whose lifeless body washed up on a Turkish beach in 2015 and became an international symbol, was not allowed to deck at an Italian port in recent days.

Residents in Lampedusa, Italy’s closest point to Africa, reportedly held a demonstration due to irregular migrants, with reports saying protesters were critical of migrants who defied quarantine measures.

Reports added residents’ anger was a result of three migrants traveling on the island.

There are nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, almost 87,500 deaths, and more than 317,600 recoveries, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe that milestone will not be crossed for at least another year, and possibly up to 18 months.
With 4,588 new cases, the number of people infected with the virus climbed to 109,180.
Turkey on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the virus that has infected 1.44 million people in 184 countries.
Home-testing kits ordered by the government would have enabled Brits to go back to work and ease lockdown.
