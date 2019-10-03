taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6973
Euro
6.2459
Altın
1502.47
Borsa
104318.52
Gram Altın
274.857
Bitcoin
47042.94

Italian journalist give US’s Pompeo cheese in protest

Protesters challenged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday over threats from Washington to impose tariffs on some Italian food products.

REUTERS | 03.10.2019 - 13:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on a four-day visit to Italy and held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shortly after flying into Rome.

Farmers staged a small demonstration outside Mattarella’s residence as Pompeo arrived for his meeting. "Don’t kill Italian food," read one placard. "Mr. Pompeo we are friends," said another.

"TAKE THIS TO MR. TRUMP"

When he later met Conte, a journalist from a satirical television show walked up to him and handed him a piece of parmesan cheese. "This is something ... made from the heart... so we hope you can help us in taking it to ... Mr. Trump, please," she said.

Italian journalist give US’s Pompeo cheese in protest

A smiling Pompeo took the cheese as Conte ordered security guards to remove her. "She is not welcome anymore. Please escort her out. Show respect when you are a guest in someone else’s house," he said.

Italian journalist give US’s Pompeo cheese in protest WATCH

Some Italian products, including parmesan and olive oil, are in the firing line. Italian farmers say this is unfair because Italy is not part of the Airbus consortium. The proposed levies could devastate a vital export market, according to farmers.

Italian journalist give US’s Pompeo cheese in protest

The Italian farmers’ association Coldiretti estimates that sales of foodstuffs to the United States are worth some 4.5 billion euros a year.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Eylül ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Eylül ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

803
Bilal Erdoğan, Ahmet Hakan'ın sorularını yanıtladı

Bilal Erdoğan, Ahmet Hakan'ın sorularını yanıtladı

131
Simay Rasimoğlu, Miss Turkey 2019 güzeli seçildi

Simay Rasimoğlu, Miss Turkey 2019 güzeli seçildi

174
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na HDP sorusu

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na HDP sorusu

282
AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

55
Ege ve Akdeniz'de deprem oldu

Ege ve Akdeniz'de deprem oldu

57
Alman şirket: F-35 radara yakalandı

Alman şirket: F-35 radara yakalandı

79
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir