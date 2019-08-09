taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4742
Euro
6.1286
Altın
1504.45
Borsa
99208.49
Gram Altın
265.32

Italian PM calls for snap elections

Matteo Salvini stated that the ruling majority no longer exists as the collapse of coalition government appears imminent.

AA | 09.08.2019 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for early elections, citing the coalition government’s inability to agree on policy issues.

Tensions within the coalition of Salvini’s right-wing League party and the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) have been high over a infrastructure project involving a high-speed rail link with France.

DIVISIONS WITHIN THE COALITION

M5S presented a motion to kill the project, but it was rejected by the Senate with votes from League party lawmakers. The two parties blamed each other for the deep divisions within the coalition, prompting Salvini to call for new elections. He then met with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for more than an hour.

Italian PM calls for snap elections

In a statement after the meeting, Salvini said he had informed Conte that the government had lost its majority in parliament. "Let's give the say back to the voters," Salvini said in the statement.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pakistan: Hindistan tahrikleri sürerse uygun yanıtı alır

Pakistan: Hindistan tahrikleri sürerse uygun yanıtı alır

40
ABD: Türkiye ile ortak mutabakattan memnunuz

ABD: Türkiye ile ortak mutabakattan memnunuz

125
Hatay'da askeri depoda patlama

Hatay'da askeri depoda patlama

41
Polis eşi öğretmenlerin tayin çıkmazı

Polis eşi öğretmenlerin tayin çıkmazı

37
Bakan Soylu: Denizli'de 390 evde hasar meydana geldi

Bakan Soylu: Denizli'de 390 evde hasar meydana geldi

25
Bayern Münih'ten hazırlık maçında gol rekoru

Bayern Münih'ten hazırlık maçında gol rekoru

26
Meksika'da çete çatışmaları: 19 ölü

Meksika'da çete çatışmaları: 19 ölü

29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir