Italian PM hopes outbreak to end soon

Speaking in an interview, Giuseppe Conte said that Italy may relax some anti-coronavirus measures by the end of April.

Italy may start lifting some restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by the end of April provided the slowing trend of the epidemic continues, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the BBC in an interview on Thursday.

"WE MIGHT RELAX BY THE END OF THIS MONTH"

“We need to pick sectors that can restart their activity. If scientists confirm it, we might begin to relax some measures already by the end of this month,” Conte told the British state-owned broadcaster.

Conte warned that Italy cannot lower its guard and that the national lockdown imposed on March 9 could only be eased gradually.

