Italian PM meets Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya’s UN-recognized government, skips Italy and returns home after meeting officials in Brussels

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday received eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are attempting to overthrow Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

CONTENT OF THE MEETING REMAINS UNCLEAR

Haftar met Conte in Rome and the two held discussions for a couple of hours, according to Italian media reports. However, Italian authorities are yet to issue a statement regarding the content of the meeting.

Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of the GNA, did not stop in Rome following a trip to Brussels, where he met with European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.