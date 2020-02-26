Italy confirms 11 dead from coronavirus

Four more people in Italy have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 11, officials said Tuesday.

VIRUS CONTINUES SPREADING TO SEVERAL TOWNS

Local media reported that three of the dead were in their 80s and most of the deaths have occurred in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Italy climbing to 323, it was observed that the epidemic has started spreading to other regions.

Three tourists from Bergamo, a town near Milan, tested positive for the virus while on vacation in Palermo, the capital of the southern island of Sicily.