Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800

According to the local sources, 368 new deaths reported in the highest jump in the daily figure since the start of the outbreak.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 08:45..
Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800

Italy on Sunday reported 368 new deaths from coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,809.

This is the highest jump in the death toll in a single day since the start of the outbreak in the country.

20,603 CASES CONFIRMED SO FAR

According to the latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department, the total number of confirmed cases have risen by 16 percent to reach 20,603.

The Italian government is hoping that strict containment measures – including a near-total lockdown of the country – would help curb the spread of the virus, which has now its epicenter in Europe.

Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800

But until now the figures are not showing any turnaround, with the northern Lombardy region remaining the worst-hit, with over 1,200 deaths and almost a half of the infected people located there.

Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800

The Italian government is finalizing on Sunday a much-awaited package of economic measures for up to €15 billion ($16.7 billion) aimed at helping families and businesses cope with the heavy fallout from the outbreak.

Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800

