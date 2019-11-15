taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italy declares state of emergency

Floodwaters reach a height of 6.1 feet late Tuesday, second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

AA | 15.11.2019 - 14:29..
The Italian government has approved a state of emergency and 20 million euros ($22 million) is being set aside following Venice’s worst flooding in over 50 years, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday.

3 PEOPLE DIED

The northeastern city, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been flooded since Tuesday due to heavy rains that coincided with a high tide. The flood level reached 1.87 meters (6.1 feet) late Tuesday night -- the second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

Symbols of the city are underwater and many museums have closed.

Conte said those affected by the flood could apply for 5,000 euros ($5,500) in initial compensation while businesses can get up to 20,000 euros ($22,000).

Venice experiences floods every year, but its worst flood in history occurred in 1966 at 1.94 meters (6.36 feet).

