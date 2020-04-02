Italy expresses gratitude to Turkey for medical aid

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkey for helping his country's combat against the novel coronavirus.

ITALY IS ONE OF THE WORST-HIT COUNTRIES BY THE DISEASE

Luigi Di Maio said: “Today's help is very important to us. We thank President Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity.”





On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies, including masks, overalls, and sanitizers to Italy, which has reported the highest deaths so far from coronavirus.