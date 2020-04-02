taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italy expresses gratitude to Turkey for medical aid

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkish people for solidarity in combating coronavirus.

AA |
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkey for helping his country's combat against the novel coronavirus.

ITALY IS ONE OF THE WORST-HIT COUNTRIES BY THE DISEASE

Luigi Di Maio said: Today's help is very important to us. We thank President  Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity.”

On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies, including masks, overalls, and sanitizers to Italy, which has reported the highest deaths so far from coronavirus.

