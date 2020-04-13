taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7587
Euro
7.3993
Altın
1689.56
Borsa
96470.97
Gram Altın
366.692
Bitcoin
46104.69

Italy records 19,899 deaths in coronavirus pandemic

The Italian government is already planning how to handle the so-called phase 2.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Italy records 19,899 deaths in coronavirus pandemic

Italy on Easter Sunday reported 431 new deaths from the novel coronavirus – the lowest increase in over three weeks – bringing the total number of fatalities to 19,899.

"TOGETHER WE WILL MAKE IT"

Current infections grew 2 percent from Saturday to 102,253 – in line with the previous day, showing a continued stabilization of the contagion curve. The number of recovered people continued to climb to 34,211, while the number of intensive care patients dropped for the ninth consecutive day.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts 10,621 victims, more than half of the total.

Italy records 19,899 deaths in coronavirus pandemic

Despite mounting pressures to start lifting some of the stringent measures – at least for Italy’s struggling businesses – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced the extension of an almost total lockdown until May 3, with just a few exceptions.

Italy records 19,899 deaths in coronavirus pandemic

Italian authorities ordered an even stronger crackdown on anyone trying to escape the lockdown over the Easter holidays, moving to second homes or for family reunions. Checks have been intensified, with police checkpoints on the main roads and highways and drones used to monitor people’s movements.

On Facebook, however, Conte expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices Italian citizens face in the common battle against the pandemic. “The sacrifices that each of us makes on this important Sunday are a gesture of authentic attachment to what really matters,” Conte said. “Together we will make it."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany reports 60,200 recoveries from coronavirus
The country’s death toll reached 2,673, with 129 new deaths reported by the local health authorities as of Sunday morning.
UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life
Boris Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Global death toll passes 110,000
The US also has the highest number of deaths with 20,608, followed by Italy with 19,468 and Spain with 16,972.
China toughens restrictions on border with Russia
Strict lockdowns had contained the disease in China, where it has killed a recorded 3,339 people since it emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year and then spread around the world.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
1069
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
378
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
388
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
200
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
92
Virüslü olduğunu saklayanlara kızdı: Utanmayın evde kalın
Virüslü olduğunu saklayanlara kızdı: Utanmayın evde kalın
22
Kayseri'de 14 katlı bina karantinada
Kayseri'de 14 katlı bina karantinada
14
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir