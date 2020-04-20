taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9197
Euro
7.5096
Altın
1681.41
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
374.203
Bitcoin
49578.62

Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows

The curve of deaths and infections has been flattening in Italy since the peak of the outbreak in March.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows

Italy on Sunday reported 433 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, lower than the previous day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,660, as thedeath rate continues to slow down.

NEARLY 50,000 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED

According to the latest data released by the Italian Civil Protection Department, current infections grew 0.4 percent from Saturday -- lower than the previous day -- to reach 108,257.

Recoveries have climbed to 47,055, while the number of intensive care patients has been dropping for more than two weeks, easing pressure on the country's struggling healthcare system.

Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts 12,213 fatalities, more than half the total.

The government continues to struggle with planning the recovery phase and protecting Italy's fragile economy, which faces a contraction of 9 percent in 2020.

Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows

The debate on how to handle the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic -- which will start on May 4 -- has heated up, with growing friction among the regions.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Britain's coronavirus death toll at 15,464
Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 114,217 with 357,023 people tested so far.
Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans due to coronavirus
Buckingham Palace last month said a parade to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form.
Coronavirus deaths continue rising across world
More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in several countries on Saturday.
Belgium's death toll rises to 5,453
Currently, 5,069 patients are in hospital – 1,119 of them in intensive care – while recoveries are up to 8,348 as 387 people were discharged over the past 24 hours.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
163
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
194
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
114
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
50
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
25
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
57
Koronavirüsü yenen sağlık çalışanlarından mesaj
Koronavirüsü yenen sağlık çalışanlarından mesaj
40
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir