Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows

Italy on Sunday reported 433 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, lower than the previous day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,660, as thedeath rate continues to slow down.

NEARLY 50,000 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED

According to the latest data released by the Italian Civil Protection Department, current infections grew 0.4 percent from Saturday -- lower than the previous day -- to reach 108,257.

Recoveries have climbed to 47,055, while the number of intensive care patients has been dropping for more than two weeks, easing pressure on the country's struggling healthcare system.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts 12,213 fatalities, more than half the total.

The government continues to struggle with planning the recovery phase and protecting Italy's fragile economy, which faces a contraction of 9 percent in 2020.

The debate on how to handle the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic -- which will start on May 4 -- has heated up, with growing friction among the regions.