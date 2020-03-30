taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4909
Euro
7.1978
Altın
1616.51
Borsa
88125.04
Gram Altın
337.941
Bitcoin
40231.72

Italy reports 756 new deaths, bringing total to 10,779

The government is expected to approve a new decree by the beginning of April that will likely extend the lockdown measures for at least two weeks.

AA | 30.03.2020 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Italy on Sunday reported 756 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims to 10,779, still the highest in the world.

The latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department, however, showed that both the daily death rate and the increase in the number of contagions continued to slowdown compared with the previous days.

"NOBODY WILL BE LEFT ALONE"

Current contagions rose by 5 percent to reach 73,880, the same percentage rise seen on Saturday. The total number of recoveries reached 13,030. Italian experts say the country hasn’t reached the peak of contagions yet, but is starting to get closer to that.

Italy reports 756 new deaths, bringing total to 10,779

In a televised news conference on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the government will provide local administrations with up to €4.3 billion ($4.8 billion) from an existing solidarity fund, to help them meet the needs of the struggling citizens.

Italy reports 756 new deaths, bringing total to 10,779

In addition, the government will also provide mayors and local administrators with €400 million ($446 million) to be used exclusively on people who cannot afford buying food and basic goods due to the economic fallout. “Nobody will be left alone […] We need to help those who are struggling the most,” Conte said.

Italy reports 756 new deaths, bringing total to 10,779

The government’s move came after local authorities reported episodes of people assaulting supermarkets and claiming they had no money to pay, especially in the poorer southern regions.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russian authorities impose tighter restriction in capital
Russia has been relatively lightly hit so far, with nine deaths and 1,534 cases, but it recorded 270 new infections in the past day.
China prepares for second wave of coronavirus
China was widely accused of a delayed response when suspected cases first emerged in December, with a young doctor reprimanded for “spreading rumours” when he tried to raise the alarm.
Public may remain under full lockdown until June, UK adviser says
The Department of Health and Social Care said 19,522 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the country.
Germany reports 73 new cases
More than 9,200 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
75
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
125
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
160
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
69
Dünya borsaları, alınan tedbirlerle toparlanmaya başladı
Dünya borsaları, alınan tedbirlerle toparlanmaya başladı
20
Koronavirüs uyarısına aldırmayıp halı saha maçı yaptılar
Koronavirüs uyarısına aldırmayıp halı saha maçı yaptılar
15
Büyükçekmece'deki ev partisiyle ilgili soruşturma
Büyükçekmece'deki ev partisiyle ilgili soruşturma
46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir