Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

Italy reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths for nearly two weeks and said the number of patients in intensive care had fallen for the first time.

Italy reported 525 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,887 -- the highest in the world -- but registering a further slowdown in the death rate.

21,815 WERE RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS

According to data by Italy’s Civil Protection Department, Sunday's rise in the number of victims was the lowest in more than two weeks.

The slowing trend reported in the rise of infections -- clearly down from the double-digit rises in the early stages of the outbreak – also supports the government's hopes that a peak of the contagion is nearing.

Current infections grew 3.3 percent from Saturday to reach 91,246. The number of recovered people also continued to surge, climbing to 21,815, while the number of intensive care patients fell for the second consecutive day.