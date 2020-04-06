taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7402
Euro
7.2901
Altın
1626.09
Borsa
90657.52
Gram Altın
352.915
Bitcoin
47251.38

Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

After a month-and-a-half of quarantine, case increases finally began to move horizontally in the country.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

Italy reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths for nearly two weeks and said the number of patients in intensive care had fallen for the first time.

Italy reported 525 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,887 -- the highest in the world -- but registering a further slowdown in the death rate.

21,815 WERE RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS

According to data by Italy’s Civil Protection Department, Sunday's rise in the number of victims was the lowest in more than two weeks.

Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

The slowing trend reported in the rise of infections -- clearly down from the double-digit rises in the early stages of the outbreak – also supports the government's hopes that a peak of the contagion is nearing.

Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

Current infections grew 3.3 percent from Saturday to reach 91,246. The number of recovered people also continued to surge, climbing to 21,815, while the number of intensive care patients fell for the second consecutive day.

Italy reports number of coronavirus patients drops

İlginizi Çekebilir
Queen Elizabeth addresses Brits as coronavirus spreads
Excluding her yearly Christmas messages, it is only the fifth special televised broadcast the longest-reigning monarch has given in her 65-year-reign.
Johnson hospitalised after suffering coronavirus symptoms
Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the virus on March 27, describing a cough and a fever in a video posted to Twitter.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,584 in Germany
More than 26,400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus, German health sources reported.
Protection officer of Italian PM dies from coronavirus
According to the local media, PM Giuseppe Conte was tested as a precaution, turning up a negative result for the virus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
141
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
70
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
159
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
150
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
58
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
42
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir