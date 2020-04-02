taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italy, Spain thank Turkish authorities for medical aid

Foreign ministers of two countries thank Turkey and Turkish people for their solidarity in combatting coronavirus.

Italy, Spain thank Turkish authorities for medical aid

Italy and Spain’s foreign ministers thanked Turkey on Wednesday for helping their countries combat the novel coronavirus.

ITALY HAS THE HIGHEST DEATH TOLL

"Today's help is very important to us. We thank President Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity," said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies including masks, overalls and hand sanitizers to Italy, which has reported the highest number of deaths so far from the coronavirus.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya also thanked Turkey for providing medical aid in a post on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu separately responded to messages from his counterparts, noting friends support each other in difficult times.

