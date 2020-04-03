taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italy starts to remove EU flags

The Italian government has accused the EU of being slow in coming to the country’s aid over the coronavirus epidemic.

REUTERS
Italy starts to remove EU flags

Italians’ reaction against the European Union is growing as the country has slammed the bloc with allegations of insufficient support amid coronavirus outbreak.

EU countries have just begun to coordinate their efforts to procure supplies, and they have sent aid to hard-hit Italy.

"THEY'VE LEFT US ALONE"

Due to the bloc’s belated move, Italy’s reaction grows against the EU.

The country’s opposition League leader, Italy’s most popular party, Matteo Salvini said that “once the virus is defeated, we will have to ask ourselves about the future of the EU”.

Italy starts to remove EU flags WATCH

“Commission president von der Leyen has apologized today to Italy and Italians. She could have thought of this sooner. From Europe, all we are getting are words and smoke: zero substance,” League leader Matteo Salvini wrote on Twitter.

He also uploaded videos on his social media account in which some citizens haul down the EU flag.


