Italy to continue supporting Peshmerga in Iraq

Iraq's Kurdish regional President Nechirvan Barzani received Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini to discuss a range of subjects.

BARZANI THANKED ITALY

During the meeting, according to Barzani's office, he thanked Italy for its military and humanitarian assistance to the region and Peshmerga during the fight against Daesh.

The Italian minister, in return, expressed gratitude for the role of the Peshmerga forces in the war against terrorism, adding that his country's commitment to continuing its assistance to Iraq and the Region.