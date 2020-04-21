taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

After the government shuttered some businesses on March 22, calls have recently been growing from industry lobbies to reopen some activities to prevent an economic catastrophe.

Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency that will be applied starting from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"WE MUST ACT ON THE BASIS OF REOPENING PLAN"

The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9, putting a major strain on the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

“I wish I could say: let’s reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far,” Conte wrote in a Facebook post.

Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

“We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities.”

Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

Conte said the easing of restrictions would happen on the basis of a thorough study and scientific data and not to “satisfy a part of public opinion or to satisfy the requests of some production categories, individual companies or specific regions”.

Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4

