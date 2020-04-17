Italy to use tracking app for coronavirus patients

Italy said Friday it will use a mobile application to track the contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The app is expected to help the government as it enters phase-2 of the coronavirus emergency once the lockdown is lifted.

IT WILL SEND ALERT IN CONTACT WITH INFECTED PERSON

It will also alert with a message whoever has come in contact with an infected person, reducing the risk of further spread of the virus.

The app named Immuni has been developed by Milan-based software house Bending Spoons in partnership with Lombardy’s Medical Center Santagostino and marketing company Jakala.

Announcing the move, Special Commissioner for Emergency Domenico Arcuri said the app was given free of cost to the government by the software house.