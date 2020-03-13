taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2921
Euro
7.0522
Altın
1586.01
Borsa
94317.32
Gram Altın
320.585
Bitcoin
34985.38

Italy's coronavirus deaths reach 1,000

Despite stricter measures enforced by the government, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy continues to rise.

AA | 13.03.2020 - 11:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

According to the latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 12,839, the highest anywhere in the world after China, where the virus emerged last December.

THE COUNTRY IS ON LOCKDOWN

On Wednesday, the Italian government warned citizens that new containment measures -- including a stricter lockdown of shops, bars, and other commercial activities -- will take at least a couple of weeks to slow down the spread of the virus.

Italy's coronavirus deaths reach 1,000

Fears over the coronsvirus outbreak are also taking a toll Italy’s financial markets as its main index, FTSE MIB, closed almost 17% down on Thursday, its worst loss on record.

Italy's coronavirus deaths reach 1,000

Italy’s stigma as the hotbed of the virus in Europe is also having a major impact on airport traffic.

Operational activities at the two airports in Rome -- Fiumicino and Ciampino -- were reduced on Thursday, following a high number of cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's coronavirus deaths reach 1,000

Despite Italy’s strict travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, flights in and out of main Italian airports have seen a steep decline and check-in areas have been almost deserted in recent days.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China: US army might have brought virus to our country
Earlier on Thursday, Chinese spokesman criticized US for immoral and irresponsible comments that blamed Beijing’s response to the coronavirus for worsening the global impact of the pandemic.
Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement.
Spain's coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 84
The death toll from coronavirus rose to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, a rise of nearly 80 percent overnight and a threefold increase from Monday.
Greek police use giant fans to lift gas bombs’ effectiveness
In the two weeks since asylum seekers were able to reach the border, nearly 2,500 have been wounded by the measures used by Greek border guards, and several people killed.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye'de ikinci korona vakası
Türkiye'de ikinci korona vakası
416
Kanada Başbakanı ve eşi karantina altında
Kanada Başbakanı ve eşi karantina altında
89
Çin, koronavirüs salgını için ABD'yi suçladı
Çin, koronavirüs salgını için ABD'yi suçladı
165
UEFA ülkeler sıralamasında son durum
UEFA ülkeler sıralamasında son durum
39
Hamaney'in başdanışmanında koronavirüs şüphesi
Hamaney'in başdanışmanında koronavirüs şüphesi
55
Ünlü kahin Baba Vanga'dan koronavirüs tespiti
Ünlü kahin Baba Vanga'dan koronavirüs tespiti
124
Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun tatil açıklaması
Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun tatil açıklaması
607
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir