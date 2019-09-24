Attending at the UN Assembly, Ivanka Trump forgot to wear an essential a part of her undergarments.

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

US President’s daughter didn’t seem like carrying one beneath her skinny blue shirt on Sept. 23 whereas she watched her father‘s speech.

The 37-year-old had a wardrobe malfunction, giving the attendees from all world wide an eyeful of the define of her nipples via her shirt.

Ivanka Trump appears ‘braless’ at UN General Assembly WATCH

Ivanka wore a $2,130 funky floral skirt from Prada, which featured 3-D flower embellishments, including several stem-style tassels that fell below the hem of the white design.